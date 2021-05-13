Monday, May 3
Found Property – Officers located a dog create on the road. The property was collected and stored at the police department until it is claimed.
Unlawful Entry – Officers were called to a residence to investigate an unlawful entry complaint. The complaint remains open at this time.
Suspicious Situation – Officers were dispatched to a report of a subject who believed someone had tampered with their vehicle. The subject was advised because the incident occurred outside the city limits, they would have to file a complaint with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office or the Michigan State Police.
Trespass Warning – Officers received a report of a subject trespassing on another subject’s property. A trespass warning was issued to the offender.
Wednesday, May 5
Runaway – Officers were called to the city limits to be on the lookout for a runaway. The subject was located and returned to their residence.
Thursday, May 6
Child Custody Dispute – Officers responded to a report of a child custody dispute.
Sunday, May 9
Civil Dispute – Officers were called to a residence to assist with resolving a neighbor dispute over one of the neighbors feeding stray cats.
