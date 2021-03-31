Monday, March 22
Civil – Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic dispute which was determined to only be a verbal argument. Officers were advised one of the parties involved had multiple warrants for their arrest and that subject was arrested and lodged at the Osceola County Jail on the warrants.
Civil – Officers were dispatched to assist with resolving a noise complaint between tenants.
Tuesday, March 23
Ordinance Violation – Officers received a complaint regarding an ordinance violation. Contact was made with the responsible party and they were advised to correct the violation to avoid further enforcement action.
Custody Exchange – Officers were called to standby for a custody exchange. The exchange occurred without issue.
Illegal Burn – Officers were called to a complaint of an unattended illegal burn. The Evart Area Fire Department was called to extinguish the fire. The complaint remains open pending contact with the property owner.
Abuse – Officers were dispatched to assist CPS investigate a possible child abuse incident. The case remains open at this time.
Illegal Burn – Officers were dispatched to an illegal burn. The homeowner put the fire out upon being notified it was illegal to burn building supplies.
Wednesday, March 23
Disorderly – Officers were dispatched to a possible domestic dispute. Both parties claimed they were having a verbal dispute, and advised they would separate to allow time for them to calm down.
Trespass – Officers were called to serve a no-trespass order. Contact was made with the subject, and they were served with the order.
Breaking and Entering – Officers were dispatched to a breaking and entering complaint. Suspects were identified and a report is being forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney.
Criminal Sexual Conduct – Officers were called regarding a CSC complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Friday, March 26
Check Well-Being – Officers were called to assist with a person who was displaying harmful behavior towards themself. The subject was transported to the emergency room for treatment.
Warrant Arrest – While conducting a traffic stop, Officers made contact with a subject with an outstanding warrant. The subject was arrested and transported to the Osceola County Jail where they were lodged on their warrant.
