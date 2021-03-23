Monday, March 15
Suspicious Situation – Officers were dispatched to a possible breaking and entering. The complaint was unfounded and there were no signs of a breaking and entering.
Trespassing – Officers were dispatched to a trespassing complaint. The subject was gone upon the officer's arrival and the complaint remains open at this time.
Disorderly – Officers were dispatched to the above location for a disorderly subject. The subject was arrested and transported to the Osceola County Jail and lodged on an outstanding warrant.
Tuesday, March 16
Hit and Run – Officers were dispatched to investigate a hit and run accident that occurred in a parking lot of a local business. The complaint remains open at this time.
Thursday, March 18
3-18-2021 Runaway – Officers were dispatched to a runaway complaint. The subject was located and returned to their home.
