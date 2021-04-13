Monday, March 29
Assist – Officers were requested to assist Children Protective Services with their investigation.
Thursday, April 1
Check Well Being – Officers were dispatched to conduct a check well being. The subject was found to be secure and did not request any services.
Fraud – Officers were contacted regarding a fraud complaint involving the victim’s bank account. The case remains open at this time.
Suicidal – Officers were dispatched to a suicidal subject. After speaking with the subject, they were found not to be suicidal and did not want any additional services.
Friday, April 2
Malicious Destruction of Property – Officers were called to a malicious destruction of property of a stop sign. The case remains open at this time.
Larceny – Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a stolen license plate. The license plate was recovered, and it was determined the license plate had fallen off the vehicle.
Disorderly – Officers were dispatched to a threats complaint. None of the involved subjects wished to press charges.
Illegal Burn – Officers were dispatched to an illegal burn complaint. The fire department was contacted to extinguish the fire.
Saturday, April 3
No Security – Officers stopped a vehicle and found the vehicle did not have insurance. The driver was cited for the violation and the vehicle was towed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.