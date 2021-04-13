Monday, March 29       

Assist – Officers were requested to assist Children Protective Services with their investigation.  

Thursday, April 1         

Check Well Being – Officers were dispatched to conduct a check well being.  The subject was found to be secure and did not request any services.

Fraud – Officers were contacted regarding a fraud complaint involving the victim’s bank account.  The case remains open at this time.

 Suicidal – Officers were dispatched to a suicidal subject.  After speaking with the subject, they were found not to be suicidal and did not want any additional services.

Friday, April  2    

Malicious Destruction of Property – Officers were called to a malicious destruction of property of a stop sign.  The case remains open at this time.

Larceny – Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a stolen license plate.  The license plate was recovered, and it was determined the license plate had fallen off the vehicle.

Disorderly – Officers were dispatched to a threats complaint. None of the involved subjects wished to press charges.

Illegal Burn – Officers were dispatched to an illegal burn complaint.  The fire department was contacted to extinguish the fire.

Saturday, April 3

No Security – Officers stopped a vehicle and found the vehicle did not have insurance.  The driver was cited for the violation and the vehicle was towed.

 

Cadillac News