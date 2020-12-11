Monday, November 30
Suspicious Situation/Larceny – Officers were called to a larceny complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Found Property – Officers arrived on duty to find a black bicycle in the driveway of the police department. Attempts are being made to locate the owner.
Wednesday, December 02
Domestic – Officers were advised of a possible domestic assault in progress. It was determined the incident was just a verbal argument and the parties separated to allow time to calm down.
Thursday, December 03
Runaway – Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a runaway from Pathway of Hope. The subject was located and returned to the facility.
Friday, December 04
Domestic – Officers were advised of a possible domestic assault in progress. It was determined the incident was just a verbal argument and the parties separated to allow time to calm down.
Lost Wallet – Officers received a report of a wallet lost at Wesco.
Malicious Destruction of Property - Officers were dispatched to a malicious destruction of property complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Suspicious Situation – Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a squatter in a rental property. The property was found not to be occupied.
Saturday, December 05
Civil Dispute – Officers were dispatched to a larceny of a video game counsel. After obtaining additional information, the complainant was advised the case was a civil matter.
No Security – While conducting a traffic stop, Officers made contact with a subject found to be operating a vehicle without insurance. The vehicle was towed from the scene and an appearance citation was issued.
Sunday, December 06
Ordinance Violation – Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a disorderly subject. During the investigation, multiple ordinance violations were observed. A citation and abatement notice was issued.
