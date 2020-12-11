Monday, November 30

Suspicious Situation/Larceny – Officers were called to a larceny complaint.  The case remains open at this time.

Found Property – Officers arrived on duty to find a black bicycle in the driveway of the police department. Attempts are being made to locate the owner.

Wednesday, December 02

Domestic – Officers were advised of a possible domestic assault in progress. It was determined the incident was just a verbal argument and the parties separated to allow time to calm down.  

Thursday, December 03

Runaway – Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a runaway from Pathway of Hope. The subject was located and returned to the facility.

Friday, December 04

Domestic – Officers were advised of a possible domestic assault in progress. It was determined the incident was just a verbal argument and the parties separated to allow time to calm down.

Lost Wallet – Officers received a report of a wallet lost at Wesco.

Malicious Destruction of Property - Officers were dispatched to a malicious destruction of property complaint.  The case remains open at this time.

Suspicious Situation – Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a squatter in a rental property.  The property was found not to be occupied.

Saturday, December 05

Civil Dispute – Officers were dispatched to a larceny of a video game counsel. After obtaining additional information, the complainant was advised the case was a civil matter.

No Security – While conducting a traffic stop, Officers made contact with a subject found to be operating a vehicle without insurance. The vehicle was towed from the scene and an appearance citation was issued.

Sunday, December 06

Ordinance Violation – Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a disorderly subject.  During the investigation, multiple ordinance violations were observed. A citation and abatement notice was issued.

