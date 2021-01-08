Monday, December 21
Juvenile – Officers received a complaint of teenagers knocking on a door at 3 am. Officers made contact with the subjects and the case is under review.
Yard/Lawn Damage – Officers were dispatched to a complaint of yard/lawn damage. The complaint is open pending further investigation.
Civil Dispute – Officers responded to a verbal dispute between a male and female. After investigating the complaint it was determined no crime had been committed.
Thursday, December 24
Assist – Officers were called to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with an intoxicated armed subject. Officers were able to make contact with the subject and they were taken into custody without incident.
Friday, December 25
Reckless Driving – Officers were dispatched to a reckless driving complaint. The case is being sent to the Osceola County Prosecuting Attorney for review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.