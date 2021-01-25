Monday, Jan. 11
Violation of Controlled Substance Act — Officers were dispatched to a local business to investigate a baggie of white powder attached to a bill that a customer had paid with. The substance was tested and determined to be methamphetamine. The case remains open at this time.
Breaking and Entering — Officers were dispatched to a breaking and entering complaint. The complainant asked for the incident to be documented only, no charges will be pursued.
Civil Dispute — Officers were called to a civil dispute. The complainant asked for a report to be filed.
Traffic Hazzard — Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a semi-truck blocking traffic on U.S. 10. The truck was determined to be stuck on ice and had to be towed to dry pavement.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Traffic Hazzard — Officers located a vehicle parked in the roadway obstructing traffic. It was determined that the vehicle had no license plate and defective equipment. Officers attempted to make contact with the vehicle owner at the residence it was parked in front of but was advised by the homeowner the vehicle didn’t belong to anyone at the residence. Officers had the vehicle towed from the scene to remove the hazard from the traffic lane.
Noise Complaint — Officers were provided information on a vehicle with loud exhaust driving by a residence. Contact was made with the owner of the vehicle to address the complaint.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Hit and Run — Officers were dispatched to a hit and run accident at a local business. The case remains open at this time.
Found Property — Officers were called to recover a found bicycle at the middle school. The bicycle will be stored at the Evart Police Department until the owner can be located.
Friday, Jan. 15
Trespassing — Officers were called to a local business to serve a trespassing notice.
Sunday, Jan. 17
No Security — Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was determined to have no insurance. The vehicle was towed and the driver was cited and provided an appearance date.
