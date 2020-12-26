Monday, December 7
No Security – While conducting a traffic stop, Officers made contact with a driver who was operating a vehicle with no insurance. An appearance citation was issued, and the vehicle was towed.
Runaway – Officers were called to assist with a runaway juvenile. The subject was located and returned to their residence.
Wednesday, December 9
Counterfeit Bill – Officers were called to a complaint of a counterfeit bill at a local business. The case remains open at this time.
Harassment – Officers were called to a harassment complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Domestic – Officers were called to a report of a domestic dispute. It was determined to be a verbal argument and the subjects involved agreed to separate for the remainder of the day.
Thursday, December 10
Runaway – Officers were called to attempt to locate a runaway juvenile. The subject was located and transported to Spectrum Health Reed City for an evaluation.
Assist – Officers were called to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a disorderly student at Pineview.
Saturday, December 12
Trespass – Officers were called to serve a trespass notice.
Property Damage Accident – Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.
Check Well Being – Officers were dispatched to conduct a wellbeing check on a juvenile. The subject was transported to Spectrum Health Reed City for an evaluation.
Check Well Being – Officers were dispatched to conduct a wellbeing check on a suicidal subject. It was determined that the subject had no intent to self-harm.
Sunday, December 13
Check Well Being – Officers were dispatched to conduct a wellbeing check. The subject was transported to Spectrum Health Reed City for an evaluation.
