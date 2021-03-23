Thursday, March 04
Retail Fraud - Officers were dispatched to a local business on a larceny complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Criminal Sexual Conduct – Officers were contacted regarding a possible sexual assault. The investigation remains under investigation, but it was determined that no assault occurred.
Larceny – Officers were dispatched to a larceny complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Sunday, March 07
Warrant Arrest – Officers were dispatched to a local business on a complaint of a subject with known warrants. The subject was located, arrested, and transported to the Missaukee/Osceola county line where they were turned over to Missaukee County Deputies.
Tuesday, March 9
Traffic Complaint – Officers were called to a complaint of a driver disregarding red lights on a school bus.
Arson – Officers dispatched to a report of a fence on fire. The cause of the fire appears to have been arson. The case remains open at this time.
Wednesday, March 10
Disorderly – Officers were dispatched to a fight in progress. The case is being sent to probate court for review of charges. No injuries were reported.
Thursday, March 11
Property Damage Accident – Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident. No injuries were reported.
Friday, March 12
Check Well Being – Officers were dispatched to conduct a well being check. The case has been forwarded to Child Protective Services for review.
Saturday, March 13
Runaway – Officers assisted an employee of a youth home in returning a runaway to their facility.
