Thursday, March 04

Retail Fraud - Officers were dispatched to a local business on a larceny complaint. The case remains open at this time.

Criminal Sexual Conduct – Officers were contacted regarding a possible sexual assault. The investigation remains under investigation, but it was determined that no assault occurred.

Larceny – Officers were dispatched to a larceny complaint. The case remains open at this time.

 

Sunday, March 07

Warrant Arrest – Officers were dispatched to a local business on a complaint of a subject with known warrants. The subject was located, arrested, and transported to the Missaukee/Osceola county line where they were turned over to Missaukee County Deputies.

 

Tuesday, March 9

Traffic Complaint – Officers were called to a complaint of a driver disregarding red lights on a school bus.

Arson – Officers dispatched to a report of a fence on fire. The cause of the fire appears to have been arson. The case remains open at this time.

 

Wednesday, March 10

Disorderly – Officers were dispatched to a fight in progress. The case is being sent to probate court for review of charges. No injuries were reported.

 

Thursday, March 11

Property Damage Accident – Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident. No injuries were reported.

 

Friday, March 12

Check Well Being – Officers were dispatched to conduct a well being check. The case has been forwarded to Child Protective Services for review.

 

Saturday, March 13

Runaway – Officers assisted an employee of a youth home in returning a runaway to their facility.

