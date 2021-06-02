Tuesday, May 18
• Verbal dispute — officers responded to a report of a possible domestic in progress. Upon arrival, officers determined no physical assault had occurred and the subject just wanted to get property from the location and leave the premises.
• Civil — officers responded to a harassment complaint. Officers took statements from all the involved parties and assisted them with attempting to resolve the issue.
Saturday, May 22
• Assist — officers were called to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a runaway.
• Assist — officers responded to a residence on a fraud complaint. Upon making contact with the subject, officers were advised there was a mix-up and no complaint needed to be filed.
• Assist — officers were called to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a runaway complaint.
