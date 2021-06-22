Wednesday, June 16
• Check Well Being — Officers were dispatched to conduct a check well being on two subjects. Both subjects were located and found to be secure. No services were requested.
• Civil — Officers were dispatched to a dispute over property. Officers spoke with both subjects involved and advised them that the issue was a civil matter.
Friday, June 18
• Neglect — Officers were dispatched to assist CPS with a neglect complaint. The case remains open at this time.
• Stolen Car — Officers were dispatched to investigate a stolen vehicle complaint. The vehicle was recovered and the complaint remains open at this time.
Sunday, June 20
• Driving While License Suspended — Officers had contact with a driver who had a suspended license. The driver was issued an appearance citation and the case has been forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.