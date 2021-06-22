Wednesday, June 16

• Check Well Being — Officers were dispatched to conduct a check well being on two subjects. Both subjects were located and found to be secure. No services were requested.

• Civil — Officers were dispatched to a dispute over property. Officers spoke with both subjects involved and advised them that the issue was a civil matter.

 

Friday, June 18

• Neglect — Officers were dispatched to assist CPS with a neglect complaint. The case remains open at this time.

• Stolen Car — Officers were dispatched to investigate a stolen vehicle complaint. The vehicle was recovered and the complaint remains open at this time.

 

Sunday, June 20

• Driving While License Suspended — Officers had contact with a driver who had a suspended license. The driver was issued an appearance citation and the case has been forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office.

Cadillac News