Monday, June 21          

• Suspicious — Officers were dispatched to a possible violation of the controlled substance act complaint. The case remains open at this time.

• Private Property Damage Accident — Officers were called to a two-vehicle accident on private property. No injuries were reported.

• Suspicious — Officers were called to a complaint of graffiti on a city sidewalk. The case remains open at this time.

• Driving While License Suspended — While conducting a traffic stop, officers made contact with a subject who was driving on a suspended license. The subject was issued an appearance ticket and a valid licensed driver drove the car away from the scene.

 

Tuesday, June 22           

• Assist — Officers were dispatched to assist the Michigan State Police with a disorderly subject at a youth facility.

 

Wednesday, June 23           

• Trespass/Disorderly — Officers were dispatched to a local business for a disorderly subject harassing customers. The subject was advised to leave the property or be issued a trespassing order.

• Suspicious/Check Well Being — Officers were called to a suspicious/harassment complaint. The case remains open at this time.

 

Thursday, June 24           

• Disorderly/Check Well Being — Officers were called to a local business on a complaint of a disorderly subject.

• Suspicious/Check Well Being — While conducting a property check, officers made contact with a subject in mental distress. The subject was transported to Spectrum Health Reed City for a voluntary evaluation.

 

Friday, June 25          

• Assist — Officers were dispatched to assist the Michigan State Police with a personal injury accident possibly within the city limits. It was determined that the accident happened outside the city limits. Officers secured the location until deputies arrived on scene.

