Monday, June 21
• Suspicious — Officers were dispatched to a possible violation of the controlled substance act complaint. The case remains open at this time.
• Private Property Damage Accident — Officers were called to a two-vehicle accident on private property. No injuries were reported.
• Suspicious — Officers were called to a complaint of graffiti on a city sidewalk. The case remains open at this time.
• Driving While License Suspended — While conducting a traffic stop, officers made contact with a subject who was driving on a suspended license. The subject was issued an appearance ticket and a valid licensed driver drove the car away from the scene.
Tuesday, June 22
• Assist — Officers were dispatched to assist the Michigan State Police with a disorderly subject at a youth facility.
Wednesday, June 23
• Trespass/Disorderly — Officers were dispatched to a local business for a disorderly subject harassing customers. The subject was advised to leave the property or be issued a trespassing order.
• Suspicious/Check Well Being — Officers were called to a suspicious/harassment complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Thursday, June 24
• Disorderly/Check Well Being — Officers were called to a local business on a complaint of a disorderly subject.
• Suspicious/Check Well Being — While conducting a property check, officers made contact with a subject in mental distress. The subject was transported to Spectrum Health Reed City for a voluntary evaluation.
Friday, June 25
• Assist — Officers were dispatched to assist the Michigan State Police with a personal injury accident possibly within the city limits. It was determined that the accident happened outside the city limits. Officers secured the location until deputies arrived on scene.
