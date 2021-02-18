Monday, Jan. 25
Personal Injury Accident – Officers were dispatched to a two-car personal injury accident. One driver was found to be operating a vehicle without security. The driver was given an appearance date and the vehicle was towed.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Suspicious Situation – Officers were called to a residence for a possible intruder. No one was found inside the residence.
Criminal Sexual Conduct – Officers were dispatched to a possible sexual assault. The case remains open at this time.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Abandoned Vehicle – While on patrol, Officers discovered a vehicle parked on city property. The vehicle had a flat tire and no license plate. Officers had the vehicle impounded.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Domestic – Officers were dispatched to a medical assistance request. Upon arrival, it was determined to be a domestic dispute incident. The involved parties agreed to separate, and the report has been sent to the prosecutor for review.
Friday, Feb. 5
Driving While License Suspended – While conducting a traffic stop, Officers made contact with a driver with a suspended license. The driver was given an appearance citation and the passenger (who had a valid driver’s license) drove the vehicle away from the scene.
Harassment – Officers responded to a local business regarding a threatening letter. The business did not want to file a complaint, they just wanted the incident noted.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Warrant Arrest – Officers responded to a report of a subject with outstanding warrants. The subject was located and taken into custody. They were transported to the Osceola County Jail where they were lodged on their warrants.
Monday, Feb. 8
Civil – Officers were dispatched to a custody dispute. The case was resolved without incident.
Abuse – Officers were called regarding a child abuse investigation. The case has been forwarded to the prosecuting attorney for review.
Disorderly – Officers were dispatched to a local business regarding a disorderly employee.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Traffic Complaint – Officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint involving a road rage incident. Involved parties decided not to press charges.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Larceny – Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen firearm. The case remains open at this time.
Friday, Feb. 12
Hit and Run Accident/Personal Injury Accident – Officers were dispatched to a car vs. pedestrian hit and run accident. The case remains open at this time.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Larceny – Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen wallet. The suspect was located, and the wallet was returned to the owner.
