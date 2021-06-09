Tuesday, May 25
• Runaway — Officers responded to a report of runaways from a youth facility who were attempting to enter an abandoned residence. Officers located the juveniles and turned them over to the workers' custody.
Wednesday, May 26
• Animal Complaint — Officers were dispatched to a report of three calves running loose in the area. After further investigation, the officer located the owner of the calves. A citizen brought a trailer to the scene and offered to transport the calves back to the owner’s property.
• Harassment — Officers received a harassment complaint. Officers spoke with both parties involved in the complaint and no further issues have been reported.
• Loud Music — Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint. The offender was located and agreed to turn down the volume on the music.
• Civil — Officers were dispatched to a report of a possible domestic violence situation. After further investigation, it was determined that only a verbal argument had occurred.
Thursday, May 27
• Assault — Officers were dispatched to a report of an assault. The case remains open at this time.
• Check Well Being — Officers were dispatched to a check well-being complaint. No services were required.
Saturday, May 29
• Civil — Officers were dispatched to a civil dispute. Officers spoke with both parties and helped resolve the issue.
• Domestic — Officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic assault. One subject was arrested and transported to the Osceola County Jail where they were lodged.
Monday, May 31
• Check Well Being — Officers were called to conduct a well-being check on a juvenile. The case has been forwarded to Child Protective Services for review.
Wednesday, June 2
• Civil — Officers were dispatched to a civil complaint over private property.
• Disorderly — Officers were dispatched to complaint of an intoxicated subject who was being loud in the hallway of an apartment complex. The subject was advised of the complaint and the policies of the apartment complex.
• Suspicious Situation — Officers were dispatched to investigate a possible weapons offense. After investigating the complaint it was determined the subject did not have a weapon and no crime had been committed.
Thursday, June 3
• Personal Property Damage Accident — Officers were dispatched to investigate a two-vehicle private property damage accident.
• Property Damage Accident — Officers were dispatched to investigate a two-vehicle property damage accident.
Friday, June 4
• K9 Assist — Officers were dispatched to assist the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department with an attempt to locate a subject who had fled from a crash after stealing a car. The subject was located and taken into custody.
Saturday, June 5
• Disorderly — Officers were called to a complaint of disorderly conduct and harassing behavior between neighbors. The case is being turned over to the prosecuting attorney for review.
• Probation Violation — Officers were called in investigate a possible probation violation. The report is being turned over to the subject’s probation officer for review.
