Monday, January 18
Civil – Officers were dispatched to a civil dispute.
Warrant Arrest/Bond Revocation – While conducting a traffic stop, officers made contact with a subject with an outstanding warrant. The subject was transported to the Osceola County Jail where they were lodged on their warrant.
Wednesday, January 20
Property Damage Accident/Leaving the Scene of an Accident – Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle crash near the Muskegon River. The vehicle was located, and officers determined the vehicle to have been abandoned. The case remains open at this time.
Saturday, January 23
Criminal Sexual Conduct – Officers received a criminal sexual conduct complaint. The case remains open at this time.
