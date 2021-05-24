Tuesday, May 11
Assist – Officers were called to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a disorderly subject.
Assist – Officers were called to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with an assault complaint.
Wednesday, May 12
Assist – Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with locating a subject with a mental pickup order from Benzie County.
Thursday, May 13
Suspicious Situation – Officers were called to investigate 2 suspicious situations.
Malicious Destruction of Property – Officers were called to investigate a malicious destruction of property complaint. The case is inactive.
Assist – Officers assisted the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office with serving a no-trespass notice to a
Disorderly – Officers were called to a subject who urinated in public. The subject was gone on the officer’s arrival, but the officer was able to identify the subject. The case has been turned over to the prosecutor’s office.
Breaking and Entering – Officers were called to a vacant residence for a breaking and entering complaint. The subjects were identified and the case remains open at this time.
Disorderly – Officers were flagged down by a motorist who had been threatened by a pedestrian. Officers issued an appearance citation to the pedestrian.
Friday, May 14
Assist – Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff Department with a traffic stop resulting in a felony warrant arrest.
Assist – Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff Department with a disorderly persons complaint.
