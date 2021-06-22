Monday, June 7
• Property Damage Accident — Officers took a report of a car/deer accident.
• Domestic — Officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute in progress. One subject was arrested for domestic violence and an outstanding felony warrant.
Wednesday, June 9
• Assist — Officers were called to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a breaking and entering in progress. Following the investigation, the suspect was arrested by deputies.
