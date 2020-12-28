Wednesday, Dec. 16
Check Well Being — Officers were called to conduct a wellbeing check on a possibly suicidal subject. The subject was transported to Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital for an evaluation.
Traffic Violation/Drug Possession — While conducting a traffic stop, officers located methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and transported to the Osceola County Jail where they were lodged. The case has been forwarded to the Osceola County Prosecutor for review of charges.
Thursday, Dec. 17
COVID-19 Health Department Violations — Officers received multiple complaints of local businesses not complying with the MDHHS mask order.
Friday, Dec. 18
Civil — Officers were dispatched to a larceny of an appliance complaint. The appliance was located and returned to its owner.
Found Child — Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a juvenile walking around outside by themselves. The case remains open at this time.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Felony Arrest — Officers were given information on the location of a subject with a felony warrant. With assistance from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department, the subject was located, arrested, and transported to the Osceola County Jail where they were lodged on their warrant.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Aggravated Stalking/Felonious Assault — Officers were notified of a subject making threats of harm to another person. The subject was arrested and transported to the Osceola County Jail where they were lodged. The case has been forwarded to the Osceola County Prosecuting Attorney for review of charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.