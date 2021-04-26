Monday, April 5
Standby — Officers were dispatched to conduct a civil standby during a property exchange. During the exchange, one of the subjects experienced a medical event that resulted in an ambulance being called to the scene. The subject denied further treatment from EMS and the property was exchanged without further incident.
Wednesday, April 7
PPO Violation/Stalking — Officers were called to a possible Personal Protection Order violation. The case remains open at this time.
Thursday, April 8
Suspicious — Officers were called to a trespassing complaint. Contact was made with the subject and they were told further violations would result in criminal charges.
Friday, April 9
Check Well Being — Officers were dispatched to conduct a well-being check. The subject was found to be secure and did not request any additional services.
Juvenile — Officers were dispatched to a report of an unsupervised juvenile. The juvenile was located and returned to their home. The case has been forwarded to CPS for review.
Monday, April 12
Fraud — Officers were dispatched to a local business on a complaint of a counterfeit bill. The case remains open at this time.
Suspicious — Officers received a complaint of a suspicious situation. The complaint was investigated and unfounded.
Larceny — Officer received a larceny of a bicycle complaint. The investigation remains open at this time.
Thursday, April 15
Suspicious — Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious situation. The complaint was investigated and unfounded.
Assault — Officer received an assault complaint. The suspect had left the scene prior to the victim calling 911. The complaint remains open pending contact with the suspect.
Friday, April 16
Assist — Officers were called to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department on an assault and malicious destruction of property complaint.
Malicious Destruction of Property — While on patrol, Officers discovered the lights on the Rails-to-Trails bridge were vandalized. The case remains open at this time.
Sunday, April 18
Assist — Officers were dispatched to assist the Michigan State Police with a disorderly person at a residence.
