Wednesday, Feb. 17
Civil – Officers were called to a possible civil dispute. One subject left prior to officers’ arrival.
Harassment – Officers responded to a harassment complaint. Officers spoke to the involved parties and advised them that additional contact could result in criminal charges.
Check Well Being – Officers were dispatched to a check-well-being for a potential medical emergency. On scene, officers made contact with the subject and assisted medical personnel.
Friday, Feb. 19
Found Property – A hood from a the winter coat was found and turned in to the Evart Police Department. The hood remains at the Evart Police Department until the owner can be located.
Assist Citizen – Officers were called to a report of a vehicle that had gone off the road. It was determined that the vehicle did not sustain any damage and no injuries were reported.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Parking – Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint. A citation was issued.
Violation of Controlled Substance Act – Officers were dispatched to a violation of controlled substance act complaint. The caller wished to have the incident documented.
Civil – Officers were called to a report of a possible domestic dispute in progress. Upon arrival, it was determined that a verbal altercation had taken place.
Stolen License Plate – While on patrol, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a stolen license plate. Officers turned over the plate to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department who is handling the case.
Suspicious – Officers were called to a complaint of a suspicious subject inside a local business. The subject was gone upon officers’ arrival.
Check Well Being/Misuse of 911 – Officers were dispatched to conduct a check well being on a subject who frequently misuses 911. Contact was made with the subject who stated that they wanted to die but refused emergency services. Officers transported the subject to Spectrum Health Reed City for an evaluation.
