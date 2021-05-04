Monday, April 19
Criminal Sexual Conduct – Officers were dispatched to a report of a criminal sexual conduct. The case remains open at this time.
Assist – Officers were requested to assist the Osceola County Sheriff Department at a residence.
Tuesday, April 20
Property Damage Accident/Hit and Run – Officers were dispatched to a hit and run property damage accident. The case remains open at this time.
Medical Assist – Officers were called to assist an ambulance crew with gaining access to a residence. Officers were able to gain access to the residence so medical care could be provided.
Wednesday, April 21
Assist – Officers were requested to assist the Osceola County Sheriff Department at a residence.
Friday, April 23
Suspicious – Officers were called to a residence because the homeowner found property in their yard that did not belong to them. The property was collected and returned to the owner.
Found Street – Officers recovered a bicycle on Main Street. The bicycle is being held at the police department until it is claimed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.