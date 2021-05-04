Monday, April 19           

Criminal Sexual Conduct – Officers were dispatched to a report of a criminal sexual conduct.  The case remains open at this time.

Assist – Officers were requested to assist the Osceola County Sheriff Department at a residence.  

Tuesday, April 20           

Property Damage Accident/Hit and Run – Officers were dispatched to a hit and run property damage accident.  The case remains open at this time.

Medical Assist – Officers were called to assist an ambulance crew with gaining access to a residence.  Officers were able to gain access to the residence so medical care could be provided.

Wednesday, April 21

Assist – Officers were requested to assist the Osceola County Sheriff Department at a residence.

Friday, April 23

Suspicious – Officers were called to a residence because the homeowner found property in their yard that did not belong to them.  The property was collected and returned to the owner.

Found Street – Officers recovered a bicycle on Main Street.  The bicycle is being held at the police department until it is claimed.

Cadillac News