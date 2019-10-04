Evart Police looking for information on a man who used a fraudulent credit card at a local business

The Evart Police Department and Mecosta County Sheriff\'s Office are looking for a man (top left and right) who is suspected of using a fraudulent credit card to make purchases in both Evart and Big Rapids Township in September and is believed to drive a white Dodge truck (middle and bottom).

 Coutesty of the Evart Police Department

EVART — The Evart Police Department is asking for information on a man who is suspected of using a fraudulent credit card at a local business.

The Evart Police Department went to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 3 to ask the public to pass along any information on the suspected man who used the card at an Evart business and three businesses in Big Rapids Township back in September.

The Evart Police Department said the Big Rapids Township purchases and the Evart purchase happened within a day or two of each other.

He is believed to drive a white Dodge pickup truck.

If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect, they are asked to call either the Evart Police Department at (231) 734-5911 or the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 592-0150.

