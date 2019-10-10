Evart Police making headway in Riverside East Park arson case

EVART — The Evart Police Department is making headway in an arson case that began on Monday.
The Evart Police Department responded to an arson report on the morning of Oct. 7 at the Riverside East Park pavilion where a trash can had been set on fire.
Upon further investigation, according to Evart Police Chief Beam, the fire was set and had been used to burn items inside of the trash can. The fire was high enough to singe the ceiling of the pavilion. Beam also said that there was nothing of importance among the contents of the trash can.
“It was just a bunch of trash,‘ he said.
Despite nothing of significance being burned in the fire, Beam said the fire is believed to have been intentional.
Since Monday, the Evart Police Department has developed a lead and is looking into a suspect. At the time of Beam responding to inquiries, the suspect had not been contacted.
If anyone has any information regarding the fire, they are asked to contact Officer Ryan Douglas at (231) 734-5911.
