Evart Promise Plus hosts comedy night fundraiser

EVART — Organizers are hoping a little humor can help Evart students continue their education after high school.
Evart Promise Plus will be holding a comedy night Saturday, Feb. 29. Proceeds from the night will go to the Evart Promise Plus fund. Organizers for the Promise fund are in the process of trying to raise $250,000 to start the program. Once the fund-raising goal is met the fund will provide up to $10,000 scholarships to Evart graduates.
Evart graduates can use the scholarship at any accredited post-secondary institution in Michigan for up to six years from the date of high school graduation. To receive the scholarship students must complete their FAFSA forms. There is no minimum GPA requirement.
Evart Promise Plus may not be used at a for-profit school or training center.
Since starting in February 2017, the program has raised between $40,000 and $50,000.
Though it has been slow going as far as donations go, President Bre Grabill said there is much more going on behind the scenes that might result in getting a lot closer to the $250,000 launch goal.
“I know it doesn’t sound like we are close, but there are things going on that I can’t announce yet that will bring us very close should they all pan out,‘ Grabill said.
The comedy night will be held at the Osceola County Fairgrounds Community Building.
“We are hoping (the comedy night) sparks interest in the program,‘ Grabill said. “We want to bring people together in the community to help our students and do it locally.‘
The comedy night will feature the Hobo Pie Comedy Pop-up. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. Admission is $25 and includes two drink tickets. Attendees must be 21 years or older.
There will also be a 50-50 raffle and a gun raffle.
