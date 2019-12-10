EVART — Only two days after opening, Lit Provisioning Centers sold out of recreational marijuana.
More than 750 customers from across the state came to visit Lit Provisioning Centers in Evart between Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 resulting in more than $75,000 in total sales. The store also sold out of more than 8 pounds of recreational-use flower during the first two days it was open.
“We are humbled that our first weekend of adult-use sales at Lit Provisioning Centers in Evart was so well received,‘ President and COO of Lume Cannabis Company Doug Hellyar said in a press release. “People traveled from all across the state, braved the cold and stood in line for hours to be among the first to purchase recreational marijuana in Northern Michigan.‘
Customers began lining up as early as 7:30 a.m. on Friday and the crowd and business only continued to grow as the first day of opening continued.
During this past weekend, the more than 750 people who were served on average spent around $103, according to the press release, and exhausted the available inventory.
With a facility that cultivates around 1,000 pounds of flower per month and an additional 2,000 pounds awaiting testing, Hellyar said the company is prepared to meet the needs of the growing recreational consumers and medical patients with uninterrupted availability.
With a present demand for recreational marijuana, Hellyar said the store would be restocked sometime early this week once Lume can get an additional 42 pounds of flower into Lit’s inventory.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to serving Northern Michigan’s Cannabis community,‘ he said.
