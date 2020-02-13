Evart provisioning center starts recreational delivery in three counties

EVART — Lume Cannabis Company has launched Michigan’s first recreational delivery service for adult-use customers in Northern Michigan.
The delivery started on Wednesday, Feb. 12 to 11 different zip codes in Wexford, Osceola and Mecosta counties.
To start, Lume will be delivering to residents in Cadillac, Tustin, LeRoy, Reed City, Evart, Sears, Hersey, Marion, Big Rapids, Rodney and Barryton.
“We are excited to announce Lume Delivery, our adult-use delivery service, is up and running in Evart,‘ President and COO of Lume Doug Hellyar said in a press release. “Our top priority is providing an unmatched experience that makes it easy for our customers to access the broad variety of high-quality cannabis products we offer. Allowing customers to order online and have their order delivered to their doorstep will be a convenient option for customers and we expect it to be in great demand.‘
Lume was given the OK to start its delivery service from out of Lit Provisioning Centers in Evart back in December.
“We strive to be the leading cannabis operator in the state, and that starts with providing top-tier products and services that meet the unique needs of our customers across the state,‘ Hellyar said. “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to iron out the details of our new delivery service to ensure it is efficient and improves customer satisfaction.‘
Lume is also looking to deliver out of its location in Honor in the near future.
But until then, customers can order recreational in addition to medical marijuana online at www.lume.com/evart.
Customers will be able to purchase up to 2.5 ounces of pot at a time online after setting up an account that is approved by the center, said Store Manager Sam Gray.
As a requirement, customers must be at least 18 years old to order medical marijuana and 21 years old to order recreational. Both recreational and medical customers must upload a picture of their Michigan ID and medical customers are to also upload a photo of their medical marijuana card.
In order to receive a delivery, orders must be $125 before tax and delivery fees, purchases must be made using a debit card as cash is not accepted and the address used for the order must be the one on a customer’s ID.
