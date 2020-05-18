Evart Public School District selects new elementary principal

EVART — A new Evart Elementary principal has been selected despite the board not meeting since early March due to COVID-19.
The Evart School Board approved Superintendent Shirley Howard’s selection of Edward Dickenson as the new Evart Elementary School’s principal at the board meeting held on Monday, May 11.
This decision comes after Principal Sarah Bailey announced her retirement back in February. Bailey worked in education for 22 years and for the Evart School District for the past six years before making the decision to retire at the end of June.
As a mother of eight and her husband recently retiring, Bailey said it was time to move on from the education world.
In taking the position at Evart Elementary, Dickenson said he will be continuing his education career in small towns.
“I have spent my career in small towns, I grew up in a small town,‘ he said. “I love the close-knit community that comes with being in a small town.‘
Prior to taking his most recent role of principal of Bronson Elementary, Dickenson had taught at the middle school and elementary level in White Pigeon for 16 years and was principal at Red Arrow Elementary in Hartford for six years.
Starting in the 2020-2021 school year, Dickenson said he is excited to get to Evart.
“I have heard nothing but good things about the school and the community of Evart,‘ he said. “I was particularly impressed with how the schools have handled the COVID-19 situation.‘
