Evart rehab service moving

EVART — Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital Outpatient Rehabilitation at Evart is moving into its new home Monday, Dec. 14.
Rehabilitation services are moving into the newly renovated space just west of town inside the Spectrum Health family medicine office in Evart at 5991 95th Ave.
“We’re very excited to make this move,‘ said rehab manager Kristie Smith. “Our patients will enjoy more space in a newer, updated facility. We can’t wait to show it off.‘
Patients will continue to use the current 102 N. Main St., Evart location until December 14.
For more information on the new facility or the move, call 231-832-8516.
