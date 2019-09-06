Evart's Main Street closed down due to emergency situation

EVART — Evart businesses were told to lock their doors as Main Street was closed down for about an hour.
Residents were told to avoid the business block on Main Street to US-10 until around 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6 as emergency personnel responded to an uncooperative well-being check subject, Evart Police Chief John Beam said.
As emergency services dealt with the situation, businesses were told to lock their doors and those inside were told not to leave.
“We had no idea what was going on,‘ Get Crafty owner Misty Barnett said. “We were told the police were locking our doors and that no one was allowed to leave.‘
The decision to close down the street was made as it was believed the subject may have some kind of weapon and officers were only able to make minimal contact with the subject held up in their apartment above the White Law offices on Main Street, Beam said.
“It was originally reported that the individual may have had a firearm,‘ he said. “With that knowledge and only able to make minimal contact with the subject, we thought it best to air on the side of caution and close down the street rather than not and the situation escalate.‘
Though the situation was rumored to be an active shooter situation, Beam said the public was never in any kind of danger.
According to Beam, the incident was eventually resolved peacefully and the subject was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.
Evart Officers were also aided by Michigan State Police, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department and the Reed City Police Department.
