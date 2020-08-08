Evart School Board approves reopening plan

EVART — Evart Schools have a board-approved plan for reopening in the next few weeks.
With only a couple of weeks left before school starts, the Evart Public Schools Board of Education approved a plan to start schools up on amid COVID-19 at a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug 5. School is set to start on Aug. 19.
The plan includes almost 20 pages of what the school will do in the event of moving back to phase three of the reopening plan set by the state and what school will look like in phase four, the phase the school is currently in.
"We are anxious to get our students back to school," Superintendent Shirley Howard said. "But we have a much easier plan than some schools do. We are looking at a pretty straight forward five days a week plan for both virtual and in-person learning. We aren't splitting days up or anything like that."
Between phases one and three, the district's plan is to move completely to virtual classrooms for all grade levels PreK-12 as in-person learning is not allowed in these phases.
Instruction will continue five days a week with two student-teacher meetings a week.
In phase four, the current standing of the district, the schools will be open to face-to-face learning with added precautions as well as online options.
Students will also be working with Google Classroom to get familiar with the program in the event schools have to shut down again, Howard said.
"We hope it doesn't happen but, if we need to close again, we want our students and teachers to be prepared and familiar with the tools they will be using," she said.
Over the summer, according to the plan, teachers at all grade levels have been trained to use Google Classroom for both in-person and online learning.
Students attending Evart Elementary in the fall and opting for face-to-face learning will be looking at only minor changes to their day-to-day.
Masks will be mandatory when riding the bus, before entering the building and when in the hallways or other common areas of the elementary school.
When in their classroom, however, elementary students will not be required to wear a mask. Adults in the building will be required to wear a mask throughout the entire day.
Those attending the middle school in August, will be grouped in "cohort classrooms" throughout the day to minimize the amount of person-to-person contact during the school day.
Instead of students moving from class to class, teachers will rotate between classrooms. For enrichment classes, cohort groups will travel together to their enrichment classroom.
Students will be required to wear masks while riding a bus or before entering the middle school if driven or walking.
Students are to keep masks on throughout the day when in classrooms, hallways or other common areas. Masks will not be required during recess or physical education. Staff, however, will be required to wear masks the entire day.
While those in the middle school will be kept to one room throughout the day, those at the high school will still be moving from class to class with the added precaution of longer passing periods to allow for teachers to clean after each class and masks being mandatory while in the building.
To start the day, those riding the bus are to enter the building through the southeast entrance while all other students will enter through the main doors by the office.
After entering the building, students are to stop at their lockers and then immediately go to their first-hour classroom.
All high school students will be required to wear a mask while in the building. If masks are not available at home, the school will provide one.
Should parents opt-in for online instruction rather than face-to-face, the district is planning to have students sit in on classes virtually while being taught by Evart teachers.
Across all grade levels, students will have their temperatures checked before entering the buildings or before boarding morning buses. Those with a fever will not be able to stay at school.
If any student develops symptoms of COVID-19 during the day, they will be quarantined until they can be picked up.
Cleaning will be done throughout the day with high-touch areas being cleaned more frequently.
Additionally, hand sanitizer will be provided to all students at daily entry points and in all classrooms.
A full plan can be found at the EPS website, evartps.org, by clicking on the red COVID-19 link.
