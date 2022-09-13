EVART — Members of the Evart Public Schools Board of Education motioned to deny a Cadillac News Freedom Of Information Act appeal request, following a closed session period held during Monday’s monthly board meeting.
On June 30, the Cadillac News submitted a FOIA request for a Title IX investigation conducted by the Evart Public School District earlier this year. The investigation followed an alleged sexual assault involving two Evart students on school grounds. Additionally, the Cadillac News asked for any and all emails mentioning the parents of the alleged victim of the assault.
The requested documents were delivered to the Cadillac News on July 25, including the 72-page Title IX investigation, which contained completely redacted information. The Cadillac News then filed a FOIA appeal with the district on Aug. 16, stating that much of the redacted information did not fall under the guidelines of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, Frank Communication, Title IX or Attorney-Client Privilege — all of which were cited by the district as its disclosure exemptions.
Other than the names of the minors involved, the Cadillac News felt other pieces of factual information, such as dates, witnesses, etc., should be made public. For example, on page 36 of the document, the district redacted the names of several police officers involved in the investigation. In addition, the district did not at any point in the document indicate why its exemptions were being used for its redactions, which they are obligated to disclose.
At Monday’s board meeting, after several agenda items, Board President Alan Bengry announced to attendees that the board would be entering closed session under Sec. 8(1)(h) of the Open Meetings Act, which allows board members to discuss information otherwise protected by state and federal statutes.
When they returned at 8:48 p.m., Board Secretary Kelly Millen motioned for the board to uphold its disclosure denials, and for Bengry to work with legal counsel “to provide a written decision and an additional copy of the responsive records with reasons for each redaction identified to the Cadillac News.”
Following adjournment, Bengry told the Cadillac News that the board’s decision was made after discussion with its attorney, who he said thoroughly outlined for board members each case in which their exemptions applied to the redactions made.
The Cadillac News‘ FOIA submission was made to continue reporting on the alleged assault after the parent of the alleged victim questioned board members at a monthly meeting in early June. Since that meeting, the parent has spoken up several times to ask the board why the district did not adhere to mandated reporting guidelines following the assault, and why the parent’s spouse, an Evart Schools teacher, has been issued five days without pay after being held responsible for the occurrence of the alleged assault.
To date, the parent said they have not received any answers to their questions. The board has maintained that it will continue to follow the advice of its attorney.
