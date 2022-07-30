EVART — The Evart School Board entered a closed session period with the district’s attorney during a special meeting held Thursday.
The meeting was called to make handbook approvals, after which Board Vice President Gerald Nichols — filling in for absent Board President Alan Bengry — announced that the board would be entering closed session under sec. 8(1)(h) of the Open Meetings Act to discuss attorney, client communications.
Sec. 8(1)(h) outlines that a public body can enter closed session “to consider material exempt from discussion or disclosure by state or federal statute.”
An Evart Schools parent who has questioned the board at three previous meetings following an alleged sexual assault and Title IX investigation involving their child, an Evart Middle School student, was also present Thursday.
During public comment period at the start of the meeting, the parent addressed the board and asked to be included in the closed session period with the attorney.
“I would like to invite you to invite me into that closed session if you are planning to discuss the situation regarding my (child) and my family,” the parent said. “I would be more than willing to speak freely in that location so that you are able to ask any questions that you want to ask.”
Nichols turned the parent’s question over to the district’s attorney, who said that including the parent, or anyone who is not a member of the school board, in the closed session could be a violation of attorney, client privilege.
The parent then asked the board if it would be possible for them to enter closed session together without the attorney present. Nichols told the parent that the board will not be acting without the recommendation of the attorney, and that he has to decline the parent’s request for closed session.
Closed session lasted for about two hours. When the board returned at 9:38 p.m., Superintendent Shirley Howard read a prepared statement that said when the district was made aware of the alleged sexual assault, they both cooperated with law enforcement and conducted its own thorough investigation as required by federal law.
Howard continued by saying that the district’s top priority is ensuring that its students can learn in a safe environment, and that the district will continue to train its staff on mandatory reporting obligations under Title IX policy.
In response to the statement, the parent said that they appreciate the board’s time and the statement, but that it isn’t good enough.
“To be honest with you all, that’s not good enough for me. Your own Title IX policy states that law enforcement will be contacted; it refers to a specific board policy,” the parent said. “When a crime is committed, or potential crime is committed, law enforcement, and or CPS will be contacted; you did not do that.”
The parent added that he asked twice for the police to be contacted, and that the only reason law enforcement became involved was because they (the parent) initiated contacted themselves. They also said that there was an appeal process for the Title IX decision, and that more information was requested, but was not given.
“You did not provide those interviews that took place,” the parent said. “I will continue to find out and ask questions to find out why those were not added in, why they were not provided when we asked them to be provided, and what you’re hiding behind from that standpoint.”
The parent then offered once more to have the board meet with them in a closed session where answers could be provided.
