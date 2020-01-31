EVART — Evart Public School District will be closed Friday, Jan. 31 and Monday, Feb. 3 due to illness.
Due to having just over the required 75% attendance rate and students continuing to go home throughout the day, Superintendent Shirley Howard announced on Thursday, Jan. 30 that all school buildings would be closed to allow for a deep clean and students and teachers to recuperate over a long weekend.
This is the second time EPSD has decided to close this flu season. The district was previously closed on Jan. 24.
Howard said that all activities starting Friday are canceled and will start up again after the long weekend.
“I agonized over this decision,‘ she said. “We were set to host a cheer invitational with around 25 schools but I just can’t keep doing this.‘
No one is expected to be in any of the district buildings over the weekend except for the cleaning crew.
Though Howard had initially hoped to have school back in session on Monday, she made the decision to give everyone one more day to get better.
