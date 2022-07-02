EVART — The parent of an alleged sexual assault victim is looking for answers from the Evart School Board.
During a special budget meeting Thursday, a parent of an Evart Middle School student asked the board several questions regarding a Title IX investigation involving their child and another student.
The parent (whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the alleged victim — it is Cadillac News’ policy not to identify victims of sexual abuse) asked Evart School Board President Alan Bengry if the board was aware of the situation prior to June’s meeting.
Bengry said that he knew there was an ongoing Title IX investigation because Evart Schools Superintendent Shirley Howard advised him that she had contacted the district’s attorney. Howard added that she had alerted board members of the investigation, but on the advice of the district’s attorney, she kept the details out to protect the students involved.
The parent then asked Howard why she removed Evart High School Principal Jessica Kolenda from the investigation, which, according to the parent, was started by Kolenda on Feb. 16.
Howard said that she didn’t take Kolenda off the investigation “exactly.” Howard asked Bengry whether she was allowed to answer that question. Bengry said he didn’t know if she’s able to answer.
Howard said that on the advice of the first attorney, the district contacted a Title IX expert attorney, due to the sensitivity of the case. Howard said she had discussed the situation with other superintendents, and decided that it would be “well worth the money to do it right and not make any mistakes.”
On the day the incident took place, the parent said the alleged victim was participating in an after school event with a friend. The parent’s spouse, an Evart teacher, was also at the school, but for a different activity. The spouse was later suspended for five days without pay.
The board said the spouse displayed negligence and was not supervising the alleged victim, or the alleged perpetrator, appropriately.
At Thursday’s meeting, the parent said their spouse should not have been blamed, because their child was not under the spouse’s supervision. The alleged victim’s parent then asked whose supervision their child’s peer was under at the time of the alleged assault.
“If this had happened to (them), whose fault would it be?” the parent asked. “That’s my question.”
Howard said she was unable to answer the question, based on the advice of the district’s attorney. She said if board members had additional questions, answers could be provided in a closed session. The parent added that the board is also welcome to ask them any questions they have as well.
“I would personally pay for this attorney who is giving you this information, or this advice, to come and sit here, so we could ask the attorney questions, so that we would know that you’re giving that attorney full, truthful information,” the parent said to Howard. “I do not believe that you are. I believe you’re giving half-truths to a lot of people, which I think is unfair to fall back on, ‘The attorney said to do this; the attorney said to do that.’”
The parent added that they would continue attending board meetings and asking questions.
Howard said that she had nothing to do with the actual investigation and referenced a prepared statement that she planned to read during the superintendent’s report at the end of the special meeting.
After making approvals for several budget items, Howard read her attorney-approved statement to the board and members of the audience.
“After public comment at our most recent board meeting, a board member had some questions for me that I wanted to take time to look into before providing a response to the entire board,” she began. “I also consulted with the district’s legal counsel, who had been working with us each step of the way since the Title IX investigation and employee misconduct referenced in the public comment.”
Howard said in her statement that the board should be aware that many of the statements made during the previous meeting’s public comment regarding the Title IX investigation were inaccurate. She said that generally, an initial report of student sexual activity to a school’s Title IX coordinator does not require immediate contact of law enforcement or child protective services.
Per Michigan law, she said, child protective services must be notified if a mandatory reporter has reasonable cause to suspect child abuse or child neglect.
“Child abuse and child neglect are defined by law as acts that are committed not by a peer, or another student, but by a parent, legal guardian or any other person responsible for the child’s health and wellness,” she said. “That was not the case.”
Howard said that law enforcement is contacted when it’s apparent that a crime was committed, which based on the information contained in their initial report, was not the case. Howard said different information came into play over the course of the investigation, however, “that lead to a different conclusion.” She added that the district did not, at any time, prohibit or hinder the family of a district student from filing a criminal complaint.
According to Michigan State Police Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll, “the Michigan Child Protection Law requires certain people to report their suspicions of child abuse or neglect to Children’s Protective Services.” Missaukee County Prosecuting Attorney David DenHouten said the child abuse and neglect statute doesn’t address the mandatory reporting requirement regarding alleged sexual assault between two minors.
“So they may be right that a petition might not have to be filed with respect to abuse and neglect,” he said. “But that doesn’t address the reporting requirement under Title IX.”
Osceola County Prosecuting Attorney Tony Badovinac said he has not been made aware of any Title IX investigation by the district. Like DenHouten, he said that mandatory reporting guidelines do cover cases involving two minors.
“What happens is (the school) report(s) it to CPS, which is Child Protective Services, and then they investigate it,” Badovinac said. “If (CPS) thinks an investigation is necessary, then they get ahold of police.”
Following the meeting, the alleged victim’s parent said they would like the board to be more aware, and that it’s important the truth be told.
“The statement Howard made tonight shows it’s clear, not necessarily that the truth be told, but that the school be protected from liability,” the parent said.
Moving forward, the parent said they hope the board would ask questions, and then ask follow-up questions when things don’t make sense.
“Great leaders deal with tough things, and others do not,” the parent said. “They do what’s easiest.”
After the meeting, Howard said her job is to protect the students, but also the district. She said she cannot comment further, and will continue to follow the advice of the district’s attorney.
