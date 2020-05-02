EVART — Closing schools has been tough on everyone involved.
Students are stuck at home, teachers are trying to make remote learning work and high school seniors have missed out on what should have been their most fun year.
As Evart seniors picked up their locker contents and caps and gowns on Thursday, April 30, seniors and staff alike reflected on the rough end of the school year.
For the staff, at Evart High School, Principal Jessica Kolenda said not being able to see the students every day has been rough.
"This has been tough on everyone," said Evart High School Principal Jessica Kolenda. "I miss my kiddos. It has been hard to not come here every day and see them."
For seniors, this has been a year of missing out.
"Honestly, it's sad. It really is," Kaylee Ladd said regarding missing everything from snow coming to the senior trip to the Bahamas. "(...) But it's life. And we are all trying our best to understand that."
"I think that the biggest feeling I’ve had in all of this is just shock," said Evart Senior Austin Rueffer. "I mean I was expecting a couple more months with my friends, even my teachers and classes."
But the remainder of the year hasn't been all bad, Rueffer said, as spending time virtually with friends and teachers has made things a little more bearable.
"The one thing I can take away from this is gratitude for my friends, my teachers, and my family," he said. "I mean I have never missed my friends as much as I do right now, but luckily technology helps us out a little bit (we have movie nights together on Zoom). My teachers are doing whatever they can to keep us learning and I appreciate that because it is difficult, I certainly miss seeing them every day and laughing and talking with them about everything going on in both of our lives."
After spending more than a month at home and away from school, Rueffer said it was just nice to see familiar faces when picking up his stuff.
"I didn’t have any strong feelings going to pick up stuff from school, other than it was really great being able to see so many familiar faces, Mrs. Kolenda, Mrs. Craven, and others," he said.
In getting ready to move to college, Rueffer said those familiar faces that he has missed out on are what he is going got miss the most.
"It’s going to be strange moving to a place where I’m one of thirty-thousand instead of one of three-hundred, where I won’t be able to go spend time and talk with my teachers when my day’s been rough," he said. "That’s what I love about Evart. The staff really do care and appreciate all of us, individually. And I do know that whenever I need them in the future they’ll be there with a helping hand because that’s just who they are."
To help students get through this quarantine, Kolenda went to each senior who stopped by the high school on Thursday and explained to them what plans were in the works to continue celebrating them.
"There isn't much we can do until the governor lifts this all," she told the students. "But, we are still planning on having graduation, we just don't know when that will be. We are also planning some other things too, so stay tuned for those."
While not a lot is set in stone right now and dates are still being decided, Kolenda said she is trying to put a parade together among a couple of other surprises that she would like to keep a secret as of right now.
