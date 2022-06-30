Evart sets schedule for 150th anniversary, Independence Day

EVART — The city of Evart turned 150 this year, and to celebrate, they’re hosting a weekend of Sesquicentennial events.
Activities begin July 1 and are scheduled to continue through July 4, overlapping with the city’s Independence Day celebration.
According to the city of Evart website, Delos Blodgett and James Stimson were the first people in the territory in 1850. The city was named after the second individual who settled there, Perry Oliver “Frank” Everts, whose name was misspelled as Evart, but kept anyway.
Blodgett then platted the town in 1871; although, it’s commonly believed that the year is actually 1872, which was set in stone with Evart’s centennial celebration in 1972.
Reaching 150 years as a community is something worth celebrating, said Evart Downtown Development Authority Director Todd Bruggema. He and fellow city members came together to form a Sesquicentennial subcommittee to plan a series of events that reflect what the Evart community is all about.
“I think it’ll be nice to see the community have a good time partying together downtown, and celebrating 150 years of our existence,” he said.
Planning for the Sesquicentennial became a community-wide effort, Bruggema said, and he contacted all the organizations he knew existed to get involved with the project.
Sesquicentennial events kick off July 1 with a scavenger hunt at the Evart Depot from 6 to 8:30 p.m. A collector pictorial postmark will also be made available Friday during postal hours. Evart citizen and retired post office employee Darrel Kordie was the one who approached the Sesquicentennial subcommittee about using a pictorial postmark to commemorate the anniversary.
Kordie said a pictorial postmark is a stamped image that includes words and graphics related to a particular event. Community members can receive the postmark to keep as a reminder of their city’s anniversary, but Kordie said it can only be used to cancel postage. This means any envelope, post card or other item receiving the postmark would have to first be marked with a postage stamp.
Because a postmark only lasts through the time period of the event it represents, Kordie said they often attract collectors and enthusiasts, not just from the community, but from other parts of the world. Kordie said the draw for many people is that the postmark represents a once-in-a-lifetime event, and they don’t want to miss out on the chance for a keepsake.
“It’s not something they can, two years from now, say ‘Hey, I want this. Where’d you get that?” he said. “It’s available that day.”
Bruggema designed the Sesquicentennial artwork for the postmark, which Kordie said makes its incorporation into the event even more personal for those living in the community.
The postmark will be available for a second day during the Evart Farmers Market on Saturday, July 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and again from 1 to 3 p.m. at a stand up town. A total of 150 collectible postcards have also been designed for the Sesquicentennial, and can be purchased during farmers market hours.
Also running from 1 to 3 p.m. is a car, truck and motorcycle show on Main Street near Guyton Park. A pie eating contest will be held at 2 p.m. at the corner of 5th Street and Main Street. For those interested in learning more about Evart’s beginnings, a history tour is scheduled to take off at 3 p.m. from Guyton Park, and will conclude at 5 p.m.
A corn hole tournament has also been planned for 3 p.m. Saturday, with registration at 2:30 p.m. The entry fee is $30 per team. The tournament is being hosted by the Evart Masonic Lodge, and will take place in the open space directly across the street from the 6th and Main Bar and Grill, located at 202 N. Main St.
Heading into the evening of July 2, bird house painting for kids can be found at the Osceola League for Arts and Humanities building from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Kids can also participate in a few different games from 4 to 6 p.m. on Main Street. To finish off the evening, the Bob Marshall Band will perform at the Depot from 7 to 9 p.m.
On Sunday, July 3, a fireworks show will begin at dark and marks the start of Evart’s Independence Day celebration. Monday, July 4, starts with a 5K poker run at Evart Elementary School at 8:30 a.m. A Fourth of July parade starts at 11 a.m. on Main Street. The precession will march from 3rd Street to 5th Street before turning and heading toward the Osceola County Fairgrounds.
In previous years, Evart’s Fourth of July was celebrated in Riverside Park, but Bruggema said they’re relocating to the fairgrounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.