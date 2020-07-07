EVART — The Evart splash pad is open for some summer fun.
Families were waiting outside the gates on Thursday, July 2 for the Department of Public Works Director Mark Wilson to open the pad up for the first day of the season.
"I was expecting more people," he said. "But, we had families waiting outside the gate for me to open up. People seem excited about the pad this year so, hopefully, more people come throughout the day."
This opening comes after an uncertainty it the pad would ever be able to open.
Previously, the council had decided to keep the splash pad closed until further notice.
"We need to comply with the CDC and the local health department," Wilson said. "Everything is kind of waiting on putting a procedural plan in place," Wilson said. "(...) With the way everything is, everything could change tomorrow."
But opening the pad will not come without its challenges, Wilson said.
"We are going to try our best to monitor the pad, but we don't have the manpower to have someone stationed here and make sure the capacity and rules are being followed," he said.
But, with added precautions like a maximum capacity of 50 people at a time, postage reminding people to social distance and scheduled cleanings, the splash pad will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.