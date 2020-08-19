Evart students head back to the classroom

EVART — The first day of school is here for students attending Evart Public School for the 2020-2021 school year.
Evart schools start today and this year, both students and parents will see a lot of changes.
On top of first-day things like finding classrooms, meeting teachers and getting back into the swing of things after summer break and an early end to last year, there are many additional things students will have to be ready for.
Elementary students will be taught in a self-contained setting and middle schoolers will be in cohort groups throughout the day to minimize interactions.
“We are still trying to figure out the best way to get kindergarten to their classes since parents won’t be able to be in the building this year,‘ Elementary Principal Ed Dickenson said. “But, now, this year students will have their temperatures taken and be brought to their classroom by a staff member. It is going to be much different than past years.‘
The drop off in the morning, Dickenson said, is going to be tough the first go around and asks for patients as the staff on hand will be doing all they can to get students from vehicles to classrooms as quickly as possible.
“I am going to have three or four staff members working the dropoff line to help move things as quickly as possible. But we are going to need a lot of patience and grace to get through it,‘ he said.
High schoolers, on the other hand, will have to wear masks all day while in the school building and the first three days of school will look much different than in past years.
Normally the seven-hour day would consist of several class periods, meeting all their teachers on the first day. This year, however, High School Principal Jessica Kolenda said students will see teachers over the course of the first few days of school.
“I want students to be able to build those relationships and get back into the classroom,‘ she said. “With the cleaning schedule on top of the moving from class to class, it would take up too much of the day to set standards and get students back in the swing of things.‘
But once students have met teachers and standards for the year are set with COVID-19 precautions, Kolenda said the following week will be back to several periods a day routine.
“The first week is going to feel light,‘ she said. “It is our tester week to see what works and what needs to be further established or tweaked. We are just asking for a little patience from all sides as we work through this.‘
Busing is also going to look different for those who will still be taking the bus to and from school.
Earlier in the year, the board was considering not offering bussing to students living in town as a way to lessen the number of students on busses amid COVID-19.
“The idea was to lower the number of students taking the bus and promote walking or having parents drive them to school.‘
Though the Evart Board of Education decided at its meeting on Monday, Aug. 10 it would be best to not stop in town busing for the 2020-2021 school year.
“In looking at everything else going on, it just didn’t feel right to add getting students to school on the list of things parents are already worried about,‘ Evart Superintendent Shirley Howard said. “This is not the year to try a new busing idea out.‘
If a student is taking the bus this year, students will have to follow a set of guidelines this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Those guidelines include all students will be required to wear masks while riding the bus, use hand sanitizer when entering a bus and students will not be allowed on the bus if sick.
If a student is found to be sick with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or above when getting on a bus, they will be brought back home by a bus aide. If no one is home, a seat will be designated for the student to sit on the bus until a parent or guardian can be contacted.
Additional busing precautions will also be implemented per the Evart Schools return to school plan. This includes transportation vehicles being cleaned before and after every route by the driver and no bus passes to take different buses home will be given.
When it comes to the craziness of the first day of school, Howard said patients will be key to getting things running smoothly.
“We all know how hectic the first days of school can be,‘ she said. “I think this year, with all the changes and requirements we have in place, there will be even more confusion. Please be patient and understanding.‘
