EVART — Last August, the Twin Creek Nature Area was born and on Friday students from Evart High School helped to keep it thriving.
What started as a way to get stormwater draining off of Recreation Avenue after Nestle paved it last year has become a nature trail. Using a bioswale to naturally filter the water back into the Twin Creek, the water runoff from Recreation Avenue runs through four rain gardens as it makes its way down the slope.
As part of the continued work to improve the nature area, the students, their teachers and some volunteers spent the morning Friday planting trees and even some cranberry vines. Evart High School science teacher Adam Stein said the idea with the plantings was to regain a little vegetation in the nature area’s ecosystem.
Students Marcel White and Jordin Albright were happy to be out of the classroom enjoying the sunny spring morning. Marcel said even though they were digging and getting dirty, it was still pretty fun and better than being in class.
Ice Mountain Natural Resource Manager Arlene Anderson-Vincent said her company was excited to have the help of the students to plant the native Michigan trees in the nature area. The area is managed by the Ice Mountain brand with the assistance of many community stakeholders to help protect water resources, conserve and enhance native habitat and ecosystems. It also serves as an outdoor classroom.
“We look forward to continuing to work with the local community here at Twin Creek Nature Area,‘ she said.
Through an agreement with the city of Evart, Nestle Waters North America designed and constructed a “bioswale,” a green infrastructure project that consists of a series of wetlands and rain gardens to manage the stormwater run-off from 5th Street and to protect the local waterways. Nestle Waters North America has since been purchased by BlueTriton Brands.
The bioswale is a constructed linear wetland that contains a liner, soils, wetland plants and numerous rain gardens. The bioswale also collects and slows stormwater, protecting the nearby Twin Creek.
Stormwater run-off from 5th Street and Recreational Avenue is collected in 10 retention basins that direct the water to the bioswale. The vision for the Twin Creek Nature Area is a long-term management plan to revert this area to a native Michigan habitat.
While not open to the general public, a group interested in visiting can sign an agreement that will help BlueTriton Brands keep track of who has access to the property and lets the company know when the property is being used.
Approximately 850 Michigan native plants were planted in 2020 as part of the long-term vision of the Twin Creek Nature Area. BlueTriton Brands also is working with the Osceola County Conservation District to plant and promote native Michigan trees. The plants include pollinator gardens, rain gardens, White and Red Pine trees and native shrubs that will help stabilize the slopes of the bioswale.
