EVART — Evart count day resulted in a slight rise in students for the 2020-2021 school year.
At the Monday, Oct. 12 board of education meeting, Superintendent Shirley Howard reported results across the district came to a preliminary count of 879 students with 708 in face-to-face learning and 171 attending school virtually.
Count day, a day when districts count their students to determine enrollment numbers, was on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Student count determines how much funding they’ll be getting from the state.
Expecting to have a drop in students due to COVID-19, Howard said she and the board of education budgeted for student count to drop to around 835 students.
“We budgeted low because we were not sure how many we would lose to other programs as a result of COVID,‘ she said. “But seeing that our numbers have increased slightly is a really good thing.‘
