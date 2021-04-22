REED CITY — An 18-year-old Evart teen was charged with several felony offenses during his arraignment Wednesday in 77th District Court that alleged he stabbed a child he was babysitting multiple times.
Isaac Brant Wilkinson was charged with first-degree child abuse, first-degree child abuse — committed in the presence of another child, torture, assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault with a dangerous weapon for his connection with an incident on April 19 in Evart.
If convicted on the child abuse, torture and assault with intent to murder charges, Wilkinson faces up to life in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Wilkinson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said the victim was a 3-year-old girl who Wilkinson was babysitting. He also said she was stabbed six times during the assault, but he was not aware of her current condition.
As for the charges, Badovinac said the child abuse offenses are similar but differ in one way. He said the first is for the alleged act, the stabbing, while the second is for Wilkinson allegedly stabbing the girl in front of a 2-year-old child. The only other information Badovianc shared was Wilkinson was staying at the house with the mother of the two children and is not believed to be related to her or the children.
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office previously reported at 4:14 p.m. on April 19, Meceola Central Dispatch received a 911 call about a stabbing at a residence on the 400 block of Pine Street in Evart. Deputies from the sheriff's office immediately responded along with Osceola County EMS, according to police.
Once on scene, police said deputies located the 3-year-old girl who had suffered multiple life-threatening stab wounds. Police said she was transported to Grand Rapids to undergo surgery. After an investigation by the sheriff's office with assistance from the Michigan State Police, Wilkinson was arrested and taken into custody.
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the general public.
A $500,000 surety or $50,000 cash bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for April 29.
