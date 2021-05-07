REED CITY — An 18-year-old Evart teen charged with several felony offenses during his arraignment last month in 77th District Court alleging he stabbed a child multiple times will undergo forensic evaluations.
Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said Isaac Brant Wilkinson will undergo forensic examinations before any more court proceedings occur. The examinations are for criminal responsibility and competency. Wilkinson originally was scheduled for a preliminary examination in district court Thursday.
Criminal responsibility means deciding if the defendant should be deemed responsible or not for the alleged crime based upon their mental or emotional state at the time of the offense.
In contrast, competency to stand trial means deciding as to whether or not the defendant is mentally capable of standing trial due to the defendant’s current mental or emotional state of being. The defendant also must be able to understand the charge he or she is facing, understand his or her Constitutional trial rights, and have the ability to rationally assist his or her lawyer in the defense of the case.
According to MCL 330.2020, "A defendant to a criminal charge shall be presumed competent to stand trial. He shall be determined incompetent to stand trial only if he is incapable because of his mental condition of understanding the nature and object of the proceedings against him or of assisting in his defense in a rational manner."
Wilkinson was charged last month with first-degree child abuse, first-degree child abuse — committed in the presence of another child, torture, assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault with a dangerous weapon for his connection with an incident on April 19 in Evart.
If convicted on the child abuse, torture and assault with intent to murder charges, Wilkinson faces up to life in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Wilkinson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Badovinac said at the time of his arraignment the victim was a 3-year-old girl who Wilkinson was babysitting. He also said she was stabbed six times during the assault.
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office previously reported at 4:14 p.m. on April 19, Meceola Central Dispatch received a 911 call about a stabbing at a residence on the 400 block of Pine Street in Evart. Deputies from the sheriff's office immediately responded along with Osceola County EMS, according to police.
Once on scene, police said deputies located the 3-year-old girl who had suffered multiple life-threatening stab wounds. Police said she was transported to Grand Rapids to undergo surgery. After an investigation by the sheriff's office with assistance from the Michigan State Police, Wilkinson was arrested and taken into custody.
