EVART — Dulcimers, violins, guitars, banjos and more — as long as it’s a non-electric instrument, it’s welcome at the annual Original Dulcimer Players Club FunFest, held every year in Evart.
The FunFest is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 12, and conclude on Sunday, July 16, although there will be a few days of pre-festival events (see schedule).
The festival’s origins trace back to September 1963, when Elgia C. Hickok founded the Original Dulcimer Players Club in Michigan. It was the first dulcimer club in America.
According to the Original Dulcimer Players Club website, in the fall of 1973, the club meeting was moved to the Osceola County Fairgrounds in Evart, and expanded to two days with camping.
There was so much enthusiasm after the meeting that they decided to expand again the following year. In June of 1974, the first “Non-Electrical Musical FunFest” was born. Today, it’s the largest hammered dulcimer festival in the world.
The event draws local residents and people from around the region, state and country.
“We see the townies, and that’s always nice, and I’ll recognize someone because we talk every year,” said Richard Ash during last year’s festival. Ash has been a recurring vendor at FunFest for about 10 years, not including a few years of COVID cancellations.
“But I get to see the artists, the performers, I get to see the regular players that are customers, and it’s always good to hang out with dulcimer people and make connections.”
While dulcimers are the star of the show, festival attendees are welcome to bring other non-electric instruments. In addition to offering plenty of opportunities for jamming, the week-long event also includes workshops, classes and nightly performances.
Acts performing at this year’s event include Sweet Melody Strings, Katelyn Baas, Rob Angus, The Fiddle Section, The Lady Victoria, Nate Pultorak, Dave Haas, Butch Ross, Thornapple Valley, Dulcimer Society, Larry Unger, Ilace Mears, Bill Bosler, Dan Levenson, Steve and Ruth Smith, Bing Futch, SONAS, Silver Strings, Bill Robinson and Friends, Colin Beasley, Katie Moritz, Pam Bowman, Mark Alan Wade, Ruffwater Stringband, Rick Thum and Friends, and more.Schedule of events:
Monday, July 10
• Stage Assembly. Volunteers needed
Wednesday, July 12
• Noon — Hammered dulcimer pre-show practice at the Swine Barn
• 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. — ODPC office open. Volunteer signup, membership renewal and T-shirt sales
• Evening — Squirrels’ Nest Open Jam. All are welcome
Thursday, July 13th
• 8 a.m. — FunFest begins
• 9 a.m. to noon — Children’s activities at the Rabbit Barn
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Workshops
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — ODPC office open. Volunteer signup, membership renewal and T-shirt sales
• 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Vendor sales
• 1 to 4 p.m. — Children’s activities at the Rabbit Barn
• 6:30 to 10 p.m. — Evening Stage Show at Grandstands
• Evening — Squirrels’ Nest Open Jam. All are welcome
Friday, July 14
• 9 a.m. to noon — Children’s activities at the Rabbit Barn
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Workshops
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — OPDC office open. Volunteer signup, membership renewal and T-shirt sales
• 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Vendor Sales
• 1 to 4 p.m. — Children’s activities at the Rabbit Barn
• 6:30 to 10 p.m. — Evening Stage Show at the Grandstands
• 7 to 9 p.m. — Friday Night Dance at the Community Hall
• Evening — Squirrels’ Nest Open Jam. All are welcome
Saturday, July 15
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Workshops{/div}
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — OPDC office open. Volunteer signup, membership renewal and T-shirt sales
• 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Vendor Sales
• 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Youth Concert at the Grandstands
• 2 to 3:30 p.m. — Open Mic Concert at the Grandstands. Sign up to Perform
• 4 to 6 p.m. — ODPC 60th Anniversery Party at the Community Hall
• 6:30 to 10 p.m. — Evening Stage Show at the Grandstands
• Evening — Squirrels’ Nest Open Jam. All are welcome
• Late evening — Irish jam. All are welcome
Sunday, July 16
• 9 a.m. — Gospel Sing at the Community Hall
• 10:30 a.m. — FunFest wrap-up meeting at the Community Hall
• Stage Disassembly at the Grandstand. Volunteers very much needed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.