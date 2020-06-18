Evart to reopen splashpad

EVART — Evart's splash pad is planned to open in the upcoming weeks.
After hearing more on guidelines to open the splash pad up for the 2020 season, the Evart City council voted on Monday, June 15 to allow the splash pad to open once necessary precautions were put in place.
Previously, the council had decided to keep the splash pad closed until further notice.
"We need to comply with the CDC and the local health department," Department of Public Works Director Mark Wilson said.
Still to be put in place are signs to indicate safety precautions like social distancing and capacity limits, getting the necessary cleaning equipment and putting together a cleaning schedule.
"Everything is kind of waiting on putting a procedural plan in place," Wilson said. "(...) With the way everything is, everything could change tomorrow."
Public facilities, like bathrooms and pavilions, are still to remain closed until further notice.
"Knowing that bathrooms are a hot spot for this virus, I just can't in good conscious recommend we open them up yet," City Manager Sarah Dvoracek said.
But wanting to make sure park-goers have access to a bathroom, Evart will be placing portable bathrooms near the splash pad for the public to use.
Though no date has been set, once open, the pad will be unlocked from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Dvoracek said.
