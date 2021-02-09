EVART — Some of the money went to pay for a veteran's transportation to pancreatic cancer treatments. Some of the money went toward a community fundraising effort.
And some of it waiting for somebody to ask for help.
Daniel Howe, commander of Evart VFW Post 7979, said the post hasn't had many requests lately. But he hopes you'll call if you need assistance.
"We’re standing by ready to help anybody that does need help," Howe told the Cadillac News. "That’s our big call.‘
On Monday, Charter Communications, Inc. announced that the company had donated $1,250 to the Evart VFW post as part of a campaign to honor and support veterans across the Midwest.
“Charter is committed to building connections with veterans,‘ said Gary Underwood, Group Vice President of State Government Relations for Charter. “We partner with schools across our service area each fall to honor our veterans. This year is different so we organized a series of charitable contributions to showcase our continued support and gratitude for veterans in the communities we serve rather than our traditional in-person events.‘
Evart veterans, in turn, are serving the broader community.
"It's bigger than us," Howe said, noting that people who need help don't have to be veterans to ask the VFW for assistance. "It's for the community."
“We appreciate Charter’s commitment to honor veterans,‘ Howe said, in a Charter news release. “Through donations like this, we can continue to improve and expand our post, allowing us to provide services to our veterans, families and our community.‘
“I’m proud to join Charter Communications in their ongoing effort to support veterans,‘ added Rep. Jason Wentworth, who was part of the presentation. “Providing support for our Veterans organizations is critical to helping those who have served our country receive the services they need.‘
Charter operates the Spectrum brand of TV, internet, mobile and voice services.
The company says nearly 11,000 Charter employees — almost 10% of the company’s total workforce — have a military affiliation. For more information on military recruiting programs at Charter, the company is directing you to visit https://jobs.spectrum.com/military-recruiting-programs.
