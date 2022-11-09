EVART — City of Evart residents voted to oppose a charter amendment that would have changed the Evart City Clerk from an elected position to an appointed position.
The amendment failed by 301 no votes and 213 yes votes. Current City Clerk Kathy Fiebig said the opposition is shortsighted on the part of Evart voters.
Fiebig said the position of clerk has been a difficult one to fill, and she pushed for the amendment to be put on the ballot in hopes of expanding the candidate pool. The amendment was also opposed in 2018.
"We did everything we could to sell this," she said.
There have been two city elections so far with zero clerk candidates, leaving Fiebig to take on the position, despite her reluctance. She chose not to re-run this year, leaving the county 30 days to appoint its city clerk.
Fiebig anticipates that the individual the council has in mind will be taking on the job, but said there needs to be more interest from registered city electors in the future, because without a clerk, the city cannot remain operational.
"They will have to find a qualified elector to take the job, or they’ll be shut down," she said. "There really is no good answer to this."
These results are considered unofficial until they've been reviewed by the Osceola County Board of Canvassers, which should occur within the next day or two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.