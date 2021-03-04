Monday, Feb. 22
Larceny – Officers were dispatched to a report of a larceny. The case has been sent to the prosecutor’s office for review.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Harassment – Officers were called to a harassing/threatening post made on social media.
Medical Assist – Officers were called to assist medical with an unresponsive person.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Property Damage Accident – Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident. No injuries were reported.
Disorderly – Officers were dispatched to a report of a disorderly subjects. The subjects were separated until one party could leave the residence.
Careless Driver – Officers were dispatched to a report of a reckless driver. The case remains open at this time.
Suspicious – Officers were called to a threats complaint.
Friday, Feb. 26
Be on Lookout – Officers located a vehicle from a dispatched BOL. The driver was determined to be operating the vehicle without insurance. The vehicle was impounded, and the driver was released with an appearance date.
Civil – Officers were dispatched to a civil complaint. The complainant wanted the incident to be documented only.
Fraud – Officers were dispatched to a fraud complaint. It was determined that no crime had been committed.
Drive-Off – Officers were called to a local business for a drive-off complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Check Well Being – Officers were called to conduct a well being check. The subject was found to be secure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.