Monday, Feb. 22

Larceny – Officers were dispatched to a report of a larceny. The case has been sent to the prosecutor’s office for review.

 

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Harassment – Officers were called to a harassing/threatening post made on social media.

Medical Assist – Officers were called to assist medical with an unresponsive person.

 

Thursday, Feb. 25

Property Damage Accident – Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident.  No injuries were reported.

Disorderly – Officers were dispatched to a report of a disorderly subjects. The subjects were separated until one party could leave the residence.

Careless Driver – Officers were dispatched to a report of a reckless driver. The case remains open at this time.

Suspicious – Officers were called to a threats complaint.

 

Friday, Feb. 26

Be on Lookout – Officers located a vehicle from a dispatched BOL. The driver was determined to be operating the vehicle without insurance. The vehicle was impounded, and the driver was released with an appearance date.

Civil – Officers were dispatched to a civil complaint. The complainant wanted the incident to be documented only.

Fraud – Officers were dispatched to a fraud complaint. It was determined that no crime had been committed.

Drive-Off – Officers were called to a local business for a drive-off complaint. The case remains open at this time.

Check Well Being – Officers were called to conduct a well being check. The subject was found to be secure.

Cadillac News