Wednesday, January 6
Assist – Officers assisted in getting a disabled vehicle out of the roadway.
Threats – Officers responded to a complaint of threats being made via electronic communication the report was investigated and forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.
Thursday, January 7
Trespassing – Officers were contacted by the Evart Housing Commission to complete a No Trespassing order.
CPS Referral – Officers investigated a referral made by CPS. During the investigation, it was determined the incident had occurred outside of the City of Evart and had already been investigated by another law enforcement agency.
Thursday, January 8
Check Well Being – Officers responded to a complaint of a subject acting erratically. It was determined that the subject had a court-ordered mental order. The subject was transported to Spectrum Health Reed City for an evaluation and placement.
Friday, January 9
Fleeing and Eluding – Officers attempted to make a traffic stop for a civil infraction. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop. After a short pursuit, the Officer terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns. The driver was later identified and determined to be driving while their license was suspended.
Suspended – While on patrol, Officers made contact with a subject driving while their license was suspended, and they also had a valid warrant for their arrest. The subject was arrested and turned over to a neighboring county who held the warrant.
