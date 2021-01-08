Monday, December 28
Assist – Caller had pressed their “medic-alert‘ button. When the Evart Area Fire Department arrived, caller stated they wanted the police to ask their neighbor to turn their music down. Please note that these types of alert services should only be used for life-threatening situations. For non-emergency complaints, please call Meceola Central Dispatch at 231-832-3255.
Thursday, December 31
Civil – Officers were called to a civil complaint. The complainant wanted a report to be filed.
Friday, January 1
Malicious Destruction of Property – Officers were dispatched to malicious destruction of property of a mailbox complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Juvenile Neglect – Officers were dispatched to a runaway/improper supervision complaint. The juvenile was located, and the incident was investigated. A referral was made to Child Protective Services and the case remains open at this time.
Sunday, January 3
No Insurance/Felony Arrest – Officers conducted a traffic stop where the driver was found not to have insurance on the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle pulled into a friend’s driveway while being stopped so an appearance citation was issued. The passenger of the vehicle had a felony warrant and was arrested and lodged at the Osceola County Jail.
