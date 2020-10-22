MOUNT PLEASANT — An Evart woman was arrested Tuesday night after she was found to have suspected methamphetamine, another unknown liquid, and also had a warrant.
At 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, troopers from the Mount Pleasant Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle for multiple equipment violations in Evart. During the roadside investigation, police said the troopers searched the vehicle. A 29-year-old Evart woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was found to have methamphetamine and another unknown liquid substance, police said. The 29-year-old also had a misdemeanor warrant out of Osceola County, according to police.
The Evart woman was arrested and lodged at the Osceola County Jail pending her arraignment in 77th District Court. n arrested on a warrant, meth possession
